ECHL Announces Fine

May 13, 2023







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Allen's Mikael Robidoux has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #L-3, Allen at Idaho, on May 12.

Robidoux is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 12:09 of the second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

