Americans Score Early and Often in 7-2 Win over Idaho

Allen Americans celebrate a goal against the Idaho Steelheads

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), beat the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night 7-2, in front of a big crowd of 5,059 at Idaho Central Arena.

After Idaho scored the first goal early in the game, the Americans scored five of the next six goals to take a 5-2 lead after two periods of play.

The Americans added two more goals in the third period knocking Idaho starter Adam Scheel out of the game.

The blowout win was the biggest victory by either team in the first three games, and with the win, the Americans cut the series lead in half (2-1).

Colton Hargrove (4,5), Liam Finlay (2), Chad Butcher (2), Hank Crone (1), Grant Hebert (2), and Justin Young (1), all scored for the Americans.

Chase Perry made the start for Allen, stopping 52 shots. It was his first victory of the playoffs.

The Americans scored a power play goal for the third straight game in the series and are 3-for-9 overall.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is on Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena, with an 8:10 PM CDT starting time.

Americans postgame quotes:

Dalton Skelly: "We had great efforts from a lot of guys tonight. Going into Game 3, the staff put together a game plan and we stuck to it for 60 minutes. When we play our game, we feel confident playing against anyone. Now we just must regroup and be ready to do it again tomorrow, focusing on the things that gave us success tonight."

Colby McAuley: "We played a great game tonight. We knew what we needed to do coming into the game, and everyone contributed."

Chase Perry: "I was very happy to get the nod and start tonight. Thanks to the coaches and the entire team for their support. The guys did everything they could to give me clean looks at the puck. A total team effort, and 200-foot game gave us the win.

Chad Costello: "This was one of our best wins of the season. Playing shorthanded and without many of our key players, the guys stepped it up and outworked Idaho doing the little things it takes to get a victory. Chase Perry was superb between the pipes and Colby McAuley did a great job filling in on defense in a pinch. We can celebrate this win for a short time and then it's back to business tomorrow night."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - H. Crone

2. ALN - C. Perry

3. IDH - C. Kehler

