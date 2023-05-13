Steelheads Erupt Offensively in 9-3 Win Over Americans Grabbing Three to One Series Lead

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads defeated the Allen Americans by a final score of 9-3 Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,017 fans at the Idaho Central Arena to take a three games to one series lead in the Mountain Division Finals. Idaho will take on Allen tomorrow in Boise at 4:10 p.m. looking to end the series. Tickets are on sale HERE.

Wade Murphy scored a hat trick for Idaho in a game where the Steelheads received goals from seven different skaters and at least one point from 15 of the 17 players dressed. Matt Register led the way on the blueline recording four assists while Nick Canade and Justin Ducharme each tallied three assists. Jordan Kawaguchi and Ty Pelton-Byce both factored in with a goal and an assist while Ryan Dmowski scored for his third straight game.

Casey Johnson (1st) scored his first of the playoffs giving Idaho a 1-0 lead on a wrist shot from the left circle finding the top left corner at 9:13 from Pelton-Byce and Ducharme. Minutes later Ryan Dmowski (5th) made it 2-0 on a power-play score. Patrick Kudla entered the attacking end and slid the puck to Owen Headrick at the center point. Dmowski received a pass from Headrick at the right dot and blasted a shot upstairs. With just 1:32 to play in the first period Pelton-Byce (4th) increased the lead to 3-0 scoring on a shot from the right circle. Idaho led 3-0 after 20 minutes of play and outshot Allen 14-9.

Just 1:29 into the middle frame Murphy (5th) collected a feed from Kawaguchi in the high slot on a two on one rush. Murphy then pulled to his backend at the top of the crease and fired into the top left corner making it 4-0. A.J. White (4th) scored at 5:50 of the frame on the power-play on a redirection in the high slot off a feed from Ducharme and Register making it 5-0. At 10:09 Jack Combs (5th) pulled the Americans within four but 38 seconds later Colton Kehler (3rd) gave Idaho a 5-1 lead with Register and Jade Miller tallying assists on a score in front of the net. At 14:26 Colton Hargrove (6th) fired a one timer on the power-play from the right circle bringing Allen back within four. 2:11 later Murphy (6th) potted his second of the night sending a wrist shot home from the right circle with Canade and Register picking up helpers making it 7-2. The Steelheads took the lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play outshooting the Americans 15-11.

Kawaguchi (3rd) made it 8-2 notching a power-play goal at 10:46 of the third period on a wrist shot from the left circle assisted by Register and Ducharme. Ryan Gagnon (1st) found the back of the net on a nice individual effort with a deke in front of the net with 5:24 to play in regulation but once again the Steelheads had a response. Murphy (7th) capped off the hat trick 42 seconds later attacking the top of the crease sliding the puck home on assists from Canade and Willie Knieirm.

Adam Scheel made 28 saves on 31 shots in in the victory while Kevin Mandolese allowed seven goals on 25 shots in 36:37 before being relieved by Chase Perry for the second time this week. Perry finished the game making 16 saves on 18 shots.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Wade Murphy (IDH)

2) Matt Register (IDH)

3) Nick Canade (IDH)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 3-for-5 on the power-play while Allen was 1-for-6.

- Idaho outshot Allen 43-31.

- Zach Walker (DNP), Jack Becker (DNP), and Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP) did not play for Idaho.

- Jordan Kawaguchi led Idaho with five shots on net.

- Idaho has scored a power-play goal in five of their last seven games (7-for-24).

- Mikael Robidoux finished with 20 penalty minutes receiving a ten-minute misconduct and ten-minute game misconduct at 10:02 of the third period.

- Aidan Brown received a five-minute major with just 3:48 to play in regulation for an illegal check to the head.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

