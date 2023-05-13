Growlers Advance with 5-2 Win Over Royals
May 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers advanced to the Eastern Conference Final thanks to a 5-2 Game 5 win over the Reading Royals on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Pavel Gogolev led the offensive push with a four point night (2G, 2A) while Dryden McKay bounced back from a rocky Game Four start with 20 saves and his eighth victory of the playoffs to send the Growlers into the third round.
Newfoundland await the winner of Florida vs. Jacksonville to determine their Eastern Conference Final opponent.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - P. Gogolev
2. NFL- O. Centazzo
3. NFL - T. Boland
