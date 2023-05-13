ECHL Transactions - May 13
May 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 13, 2023:
Florida:
Add Will Calverley, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Pendenza, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Zane Franklin, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Becker, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Solag Bakich, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve
