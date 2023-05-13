ECHL Transactions - May 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 13, 2023:

Florida:

Add Will Calverley, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Pendenza, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Zane Franklin, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Becker, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Solag Bakich, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

