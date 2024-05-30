Royals Defenseman Kenny Johnson to Attend Youth Hockey Summer Camp #1, June 10-14

May 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals defenseman Kenny Johnson

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals defenseman Kenny Johnson(Reading Royals)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, announced that Reading Royals defenseman Kenny Johnson will be joining the coaching staff at Youth Hockey Summer Camp #1 on June 10.

The RRYHA welcomes all kids ages 6-16 years old to attend their first of three Youth Hockey Camps this Summer at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex from Monday, June 10 to Friday, June 14. Summer camps feature on-ice and off-ice hockey activities tailored for both beginners and experienced youth hockey players.

Johnson, 26, concluded his first full professional season in Reading after joining the Royals on November 4, 2023. The Ann Arbor, Michigan native totaled 11 points (1g-10a) in 46 games with the Royals during the 2023-24 season. The 6'4", 229-pound, left-shot defenseman has accumulated 12 points (2g-10a) in 53 professional career games.

Johnson played four seasons of NCAA Division-1 hockey at Penn State University prior to his professional career. He registered five points (1g-4a) in 40 games with the Nittany Lions and was apart of the program's B1G Championship in the 2019-20 season. Johnson played junior hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) where he was bestowed the Most Inspirational Player Award with the Victoria Grizzlies (2018-19), as well as the Fan Favorite and Humanitarian Award Winner with the Penticton Vee's (2017-18). Kenny is also the younger brother of Stanley Cup Champion defenseman Jack Johnson (NHL veteran of over 1,000 games).

CAMP PRICE IS $500 - INCLUDES:

2-hours of on-ice instruction from professional hockey players & coaches

Off-ice training / conditioning

Free jersey

Free camp t-shirt

*Please note: Kids are required to pack a lunch*

CAMP SCHEDULE:

9:00am - Drop off.

9:20-10:20am - Warm up/Meetings

11:00 am-12:00pm - On Ice Session #1

12:15-1:15pm - Lunch

1:20-2:20pm - Off Ice Conditioning

3:00-4:00pm - On Ice Session #2

4:15pm - Pick up

REGISTER

All camps are run by Director Joely Griffith. For details on Summer Camps 2 and 3, click HERE.

Please reach out to Coach Griffith ([email protected]) with questions.

Lion's Den Team Store

Get your biggest Royals fan new apparel and gear at the Lion's Den Team Store!

Check out the NEW Jr. Royals merchandise arriving daily: bit.ly/LionsDenStore

-

2024-25 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.