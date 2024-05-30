Officials Named for 2024 Kelly Cup Finals
May 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The following five referees and five linesmen have been selected to work the 2024 Kelly Cup Finals. The officials are selected based on the merit of their performance over the course of the regular season and their work thus far in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Referees - Logan Gruhl (2nd Kelly Cup Finals), Tyler Hascall (1st), Sam Heidemann (2nd), Austin O'Rourke (1st) and Rocco Stachowiak (1st).
Linesmen - Brady Fagan (4th Kelly Cup Finals), Bryan Gorcoff (1st), Matthew Heinen (2nd), Davids Rozitis (1st) and Christopher Williams (5th).
"Congratulations to the 10 officials who have earned the opportunity to represent the ECHL Officiating Staff in the 2024 Kelly Cup Finals," said ECHL Manager of Officiating Riley Yerkovich. "Each of these officials has been selected based on the merit of their performance in regular season and through the first three rounds of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. I am extremely proud of the hard work each of them has put in to this point, and I am confident that they will continue to work at the highest level in the Kelly Cup Finals."
2024 Kelly Cup Finals
Kansas City Mavericks vs. Florida Everblades
Game 1 - Friday, May 31 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City
Game 2 - Saturday, June 1 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City
Game 3 - Wednesday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida
Game 4 - Friday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida
Game 5 - Saturday, June 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Monday, June 10 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, June 12 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)
