Americans Dismiss Chad Costello as Head Coach

May 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans announced today that Chad Costello has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach and General Manager of the team. The search for the next Head Coach and GM will start immediately.

Costello was hired at the start of the 2022-2023 season. He had a record of 70-67-5-2 in his two years on the Allen bench.

The Americans lost in Round 1 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs this season, falling to the Idaho Steelheads in five games.

"These are always difficult decisions, but this one was especially tough because of what Chad (Costello) and his family mean to the Allen Americans," noted Americans Owner LaSonjia Jack. "We wish Chad the best and we're excited to begin the search for our next coach."

The Americans will begin their 16th season of professional hockey this October. Stay tuned for updates on the club throughout the summer on the Americans social media channels and the Americans website.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.