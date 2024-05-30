Bloomington Bison Announce NHL Affiliation and Introduce New Head Coach

BLOOMINGTON, IL - The City of Bloomington along with the Bloomington Bison Hockey organization are excited to announce a landmark moment as we prepare for our inaugural season. The team revealed Thursday its affiliation with the prestigious New York Rangers of the National Hockey League (NHL). In addition, the team introduced Phillip Barski as the Bison's Head Coach and General Manager.

The partnership with the Rangers signifies an incredible beginning for the Bison. As a community passionate about hockey, aligning with a franchise with such a rich history and commitment to excellence is an extraordinary opportunity for our team, players, and fans. The Rangers' dedication to player development and their tradition of success will no doubt enrich our organization.

"This affiliation with such a celebrated franchise as the New York Rangers brings a new level of excitement and prestige to Bloomington," said City Manager Jeff Jurgens. "We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on the City and the electrifying hockey it will bring to Grossinger Motors Arena."

In conjunction with this announcement, we're pleased to welcome Phillip Barski as the head coach and general manager of the Bison. With 15 years of coaching experience across various levels, including the OHL, Usports, ECHL, and professional leagues in Europe, Barski brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record for success.

"I am honored and excited to be named head coach and general manager of the Bloomington Bison," said Barski. "Starting a new team in a city with such enthusiasm for hockey is a tremendous opportunity. I'd like to thank Jim Hallett for this incredible opportunity. And in the short time that I have gotten to know Larry McQueary with the Bison and Ryan Martin with the Rangers and his staff I feel tremendously honored to be surrounded by such incredible people. Together, we will strive for excellence on and off the ice."

As we embark on this exciting journey with the New York Rangers and Coach Barski, we extend our thanks to our fans, partners, and the entire Bloomington community for their enthusiastic support. Together, we'll create a strong foundation for the Bloomington Bison and forge a new chapter in the City's hockey history.

