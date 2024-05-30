Passing of the Puck - Worcester Railers Announce Leadership Transition

WORCESTER, MA - Worcester Railers HC, proud ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders officially announced today that team President Stephanie Ramey will step down from the position to assume the role of vice president of special projects for Rucker Investments. The team is pleased to have identified an incoming president, Kim Golinski, who is the outgoing president of Wormtown Brewery. The transfer of responsibilities will formally occur on Aug. 1.

"Kim is a familiar face to our team. She is a Railers fan and has volunteered consistently at Skate to Success and other community initiatives," said Ramey. "She brings a wealth of business experience, having successfully navigated major projects and challenges during her time at Tree House Brewing Company and Wormtown Brewery."

Golinski joins the team with more than 15 years of finance, human resources, sales, and leadership experience from the automotive and craft beer industries. She played a pivotal role in the rapid growth of Tree House Brewing Company, leading the Monson, Charlton, Deerfield, Woodstock, and Sandwich expansions. Golinski transitioned into her role of president of Wormtown Brewery in 2021 and helped stabilize the organization staff and operation during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. Jack's Abby Craft Lager announced on Apr. 26 that the business will be purchasing Wormtown Brewery.

"The opportunity to lead the Railers feels like a dream," said Golinski. "My experience in the craft beer industry has been a wild ride and has equipped me with skills and relationships that will be transferrable to the team. I am ready and eager to navigate this next business adventure."

Ramey became president of the Worcester Railers in May 2020 and was previously the executive director of Discover Central Massachusetts, the region's tourism bureau. During her time with the Railers, she helped the team navigate through the onset and height of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the loss of the 2020-21 season. Ramey has been instrumental in developing and building a solid front office operation, while growing the team's sponsorship revenue. Her efforts will result in a smooth transition for Golinski and will pave the way for significant growth in the 2024-25 season. In her new role with Rucker Investments, Ramey will focus her efforts on Central Massachusetts projects, with a particular focus on downtown Worcester.

