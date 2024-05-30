VP of Operations Scott Alan Passes Away
May 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Dear Indy Fuel and Bloomington Bison Fans,
It is with a somber heart that I reach out to you today to share the tragic news of the passing of our beloved colleague and friend, Scott Alan. Scott's sudden departure due to an auto accident on Monday has left us all in a state of shock and sorrow. Scott has been a cornerstone of the Fuel family from the very beginning, his voice, and presence gracing us for all 10 seasons. Scott was so excited on becoming the first employee hired for the Bloomington Bison.
His enthusiasm, exuberant personality, and unwavering support for our teams will be profoundly missed. Though he is no longer with us, his spirit will undoubtedly continue to cheer us on from above.
As we navigate through this difficult time, we will ensure to keep you informed about the arrangements for his funeral or memorial service once we receive the details from his family.
Scott Alan was more than just a colleague; he was a true friend to many of us, and his memory will forever resonate within our community. Let us come together to honor and cherish the legacy he leaves behind.
With heartfelt condolences,
Jim Hallett Owner, Indy Fuel and Bloomington Bison
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 30, 2024
- Bloomington Bison Announce NHL Affiliation and Introduce New Head Coach - Bloomington Bison
- VP of Operations Scott Alan Passes Away - Bloomington Bison
- Officials Named for 2024 Kelly Cup Finals - ECHL
- Mavericks Host Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Finals on Friday - Kansas City Mavericks
- Heartlanders Announce Puck Drop Times for 2024-25 Season - Iowa Heartlanders
- Americans Dismiss Chad Costello as Head Coach - Allen Americans
- 2024 Kelly Cup Finals Open Friday in Kansas City - ECHL
- Passing of the Puck - Worcester Railers Announce Leadership Transition - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Defenseman Kenny Johnson to Attend Youth Hockey Summer Camp #1, June 10-14 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.