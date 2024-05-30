VP of Operations Scott Alan Passes Away

May 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Dear Indy Fuel and Bloomington Bison Fans,

It is with a somber heart that I reach out to you today to share the tragic news of the passing of our beloved colleague and friend, Scott Alan. Scott's sudden departure due to an auto accident on Monday has left us all in a state of shock and sorrow. Scott has been a cornerstone of the Fuel family from the very beginning, his voice, and presence gracing us for all 10 seasons. Scott was so excited on becoming the first employee hired for the Bloomington Bison.

His enthusiasm, exuberant personality, and unwavering support for our teams will be profoundly missed. Though he is no longer with us, his spirit will undoubtedly continue to cheer us on from above.

As we navigate through this difficult time, we will ensure to keep you informed about the arrangements for his funeral or memorial service once we receive the details from his family.

Scott Alan was more than just a colleague; he was a true friend to many of us, and his memory will forever resonate within our community. Let us come together to honor and cherish the legacy he leaves behind.

With heartfelt condolences,

Jim Hallett Owner, Indy Fuel and Bloomington Bison

