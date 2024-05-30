Mavericks Host Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Finals on Friday
May 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Continuing the best hockey season in Kansas City's history, the Kansas City Mavericks host the two-time defending champion Florida Everblades in Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Finals on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.
The Mavericks have dominated their way through the regular season and postseason en route to their first-ever Kelly Cup appearance. Sellout crowds are expected at Cable Dahmer Arena this weekend for Games 1 and 2 to watch Kansas City's best-kept secret.
WHO: Kelly Cup Finals Game 1, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Florida Everblades.
WHEN: Friday, May 31, 7:05 PM.
WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, Mo., 64055
2024 Kelly Cup Finals, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Florida Everblades
Game 1: Friday, May 31, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.
Game 2: Saturday, June 1, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena
Game 3: Wednesday, June 5, 6:30 PM CT, at Florida
Game 4: Friday, June 7, 6:30 PM CT, at Florida
Game 5*: Saturday, June 8, 6:00 PM CT, at Florida
Game 6*: Monday, June 10, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.
Game 7*: Wednesday, June 12, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.
*if necessary
Limited tickets for Kelly Cup Finals games at Cable Dahmer Arena are available at 816-252-7825 or //kcmavericks.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 30, 2024
- Bloomington Bison Announce NHL Affiliation and Introduce New Head Coach - Bloomington Bison
- VP of Operations Scott Alan Passes Away - Bloomington Bison
- Officials Named for 2024 Kelly Cup Finals - ECHL
- Mavericks Host Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Finals on Friday - Kansas City Mavericks
- Heartlanders Announce Puck Drop Times for 2024-25 Season - Iowa Heartlanders
- Americans Dismiss Chad Costello as Head Coach - Allen Americans
- 2024 Kelly Cup Finals Open Friday in Kansas City - ECHL
- Passing of the Puck - Worcester Railers Announce Leadership Transition - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Defenseman Kenny Johnson to Attend Youth Hockey Summer Camp #1, June 10-14 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Host Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Finals on Friday
- Mavericks to Face Florida Everblades in Kelly Cup Finals
- Mavericks Win Western Conference, Advance to Kelly Cup Finals
- Mavericks with Another Chance to Clinch ECHL Western Conference Championship this Afternoon
- Mavericks with a Chance to Clinch ECHL Western Conference Championship Tonight