Mavericks Host Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Finals on Friday

May 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Continuing the best hockey season in Kansas City's history, the Kansas City Mavericks host the two-time defending champion Florida Everblades in Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Finals on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Mavericks have dominated their way through the regular season and postseason en route to their first-ever Kelly Cup appearance. Sellout crowds are expected at Cable Dahmer Arena this weekend for Games 1 and 2 to watch Kansas City's best-kept secret.

WHO: Kelly Cup Finals Game 1, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Florida Everblades.

WHEN: Friday, May 31, 7:05 PM.

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, Mo., 64055

2024 Kelly Cup Finals, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Florida Everblades

Game 1: Friday, May 31, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 2: Saturday, June 1, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 3: Wednesday, June 5, 6:30 PM CT, at Florida

Game 4: Friday, June 7, 6:30 PM CT, at Florida

Game 5*: Saturday, June 8, 6:00 PM CT, at Florida

Game 6*: Monday, June 10, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 7*: Wednesday, June 12, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

*if necessary

Limited tickets for Kelly Cup Finals games at Cable Dahmer Arena are available at 816-252-7825 or //kcmavericks.com/tickets.

