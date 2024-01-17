Roy Returns as Colgan Heads to IR

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today goaltender Breandan Colgan has been placed on the 30-Day IR, effective immediately.

To take Colgan's place on the roster, the team activated goaltender Tyler Roy. Roy last played for the River Dragons on November 10, making 26 saves in a 6-1 win at Baton Rouge. Since then he has appeared on loan in both the ECHL with the Reading Royals and the SPHL with various teams, posting a 2-1-0 record to go with a .915 save percentage and a 2.69 goals-against average.

The River Dragons host the Carolina Thunderbirds tonight on Pucks and Prayers Night at 7:05 pm. Don't miss guest speaker and River Dragons team chaplain Pastor Kevin McDonald speaking at 6 pm. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games at the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

