Zydeco Power Play Struggles Continue, Fall 4-0

January 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Biloxi, MS - The Baton Rouge Zydeco headed back to Mississippi for another battle with the Sea Wolves, in hopes of winning back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Despite early pressure in the first period, things looked promising for the Zydeco. After starting the night out early on the power play, they would surrender a short-handed goal to Justin Barr. That's when things quickly went south on the power play.

Power play opportunities were not hard to come by in this game for the Zydeco, who had 10 chances, but goals were. They finished the night 0/10, including a 5 on 3 and two (5-minute)major penalties. Their power play is now 19/116 (16.3%) on the season.

Despite the power play chances, Anthony D'Aloisio would help steal the win from the Zydeco after coming into relief for Joseph Sheppard, who was injured in the second period.

His effort would help blank the Zydeco on the power play and for the rest of the game to secure a 4-0 win. Both teams will be back at it tomorrow for the final game of this series at 6:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.