Sea Wolves Complete Comeback, Beat Zydeco 4-3 in OT

Biloxi, MS - The Baton Rouge Zydeco returned to the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday night, looking to split their weekend series with the Sea Wolves after dropping game one 4-0.

Baton Rouge dictated the opening 20 minutes of hockey, taking a 2-0 lead over the Sea Wolves, with goals from Brice French and Scott Shorrock. However, things would quickly change heading into the second period.

Down 2-0 and playing with a short bench, the Sea Wolves would pull within one after Philip Wong got the Sea Wolves on the board at 11:11. Then minutes later, Joakim Nilson would tie the game at two, sneaking one past Lavallière on the glove side. With 40 minutes of hockey gone, both teams headed to the locker room locked up at 2-2.

Heading into the final 20 minutes of hockey, the Zydeco would take a late lead on a goal Tyler Larwood at 07:16 to make it 3-2. Trailing by one with a minute to go, the Sea Wolves pulled D'Aloisio for the extra attacker and cashed in off a one-timer from Matt Stoia tying the game with seconds left in the period.

The game would need OT, with the Sea Wolves ultimately coming out on top 4-3. Nilson would record his second of the game and would go on to be the hero, getting the extra point for Mississippi.

With the win, Mississippi improves to 11-14-1-2-1, while Baton Rouge drops to 6-13-3-1-0.

