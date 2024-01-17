Sharks Debut SUPER Look for Super Bowl Sunday

January 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira River Sharks News Release







The Elmira River Sharks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are excited to announce that going along with their game on Super Bowl Sunday, February 11th at 1pm against the Binghamton Black Bears, the River Sharks will be wearing Super Bowl themed jerseys!

These one night only uniforms will be available on DASH Auctions, with bids opening today at 4pm, as well as a live auction post game for 5 game worn jerseys from that days game!

The jersey itself pays tribute to the gridiron with the base of the shirt resembling the coarse pigskin of the football, while the arms are a tribute to the field.

Kickoff Super Bowl Sunday with the Elmira River Sharks at First Arena at 1pm. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by calling the box office at 607-734-PUCK! And get your bids in on DASH Auctions to take home one of these beautiful jerseys on Super Bowl Sunday! #FeartheFin

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.