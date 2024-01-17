River Dragons Pound Thunderbirds 7-4

COLUMBUS, GA - Justin MacDonald's scoring streak reached 15 games and the Columbus River Dragons offense exploded in a 7-4 win over the Carolina Thunderbirds on Wednesday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

MacDonald was one of three River Dragons to net a pair of goals on the night, along with Ryan Hunter and Carter Shinkaruk.

Shinkaruk opened the scoring just one minute into regulation, followed by MacDonald's first goal of the night during a five-on-three power play at 9:11.

Just over a minute later, Carolina rallied with a pair of goals 37 seconds apart to tie the game. Then Hunter would respond with his first of the evening at 15:05 to put Columbus up 3-2 after the first period.

Hunter netted his second of the night just 40 seconds into the second period to put the River Dragons up 4-2, but Columbus surrendered a late goal to Petr Panacek at 19:42 for a 4-3 score after 40 minutes.

In the third, MacDonald opened up the scoring 40 seconds into the frame, but 37 seconds later Jacob Schnapp scored his 10th of the season to make it a 5-4 game.

Finally, Columbus pulled away for good at 3:01 on Shinkaruk's second goal of the game, with Alex Storjohann's late power play marker capping the scoring.

Notes:

MacDonald now has 14 goals and 17 assists during his 15-game scoring streak.

Kyle Moore finished the night with five assists, a River Dragons single-game season high.

The line of MacDonald, Moore and Hunter combined for four goals and seven assists on the night.

Shinkaruk's two-goal game was his first of the season and second straight multi-point effort.

Columbus and Carolina will not play again until March 8.

The River Dragons will now head to Blue Ridge to play the Bobcats on Friday and Saturday night. Columbus returns home January 26 and 27 to host the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Tickets for all remaining River Dragons home games are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

