Baton Rouge Zydeco Announces New Leadership Team

Baton Rouge Zydeco is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its history with the introduction of the team's first-ever captain, Edgars Ozolins. The announcement was made by Head Coach MJ Graham, who expressed excitement about the upcoming season and the exceptional leadership that Captain Ozolins brings to the ice.

Edgars Ozolins, a seasoned player with an impressive track record of 9 seasons in the FPHL, boasts an impressive 344 games and holds the third position in all-time penalty minutes. Coach MJ Graham highlighted Ozolins not only as a formidable force on the ice but also as a stand-up individual who embodies integrity and honor, both on and off the rink.

Joining Captain Ozolins during home games are the dynamic duo of Davide Asselin and Brendan Hussey. Asselin, known for his speed, protective instincts, and stellar on-ice performances, will be a key asset during home games. Meanwhile, Brendan Hussey, with a strategic veteran presence and four consecutive seasons in the finals, brings invaluable experience to the team.

When the Zydeco hit the road, Assistant Captains Kyle Stevens and Taylor Cutting will be leading the charge. Kyle Stevens, with a total of 194 professional points, and Taylor Cutting, a stand-up defenseman with an impressive 797 penalty minutes on the back end, add flair and resilience to the team's away games.

The leadership team, with a combined total of over 1000 professional hockey games, is poised to elevate the Baton Rouge Zydeco to new heights in the upcoming season. Fans can expect action-packed hockey, triumphant moments, intense battles, and community engagement that will make this season truly memorable.

Coach MJ Graham expressed confidence in the new leadership group, stating, "Get ready for a new year filled with thrilling hockey. Let's congratulate our new captains, and let's Geaux Zydeco!"

Leadership Roles:

Captain "C" (Home and Road): Edgars Ozolins

Assistant "A" (Home Games): Davide Asselin, Brendan Hussey, MJ Graham

Assistant "A" (Road Games): Taylor Cutting, Kyle Stevens, MJ Graham

The Baton Rouge Zydeco invites fans and the community to join them on this exciting journey as they embark on a new season filled with passion, dedication, and the spirit of Zydeco hockey.

