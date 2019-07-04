Rox Win First Game of Second Half in Canada

July 4, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





Thunder Bay, ON - Carter Bosch (Georgetown) struck out eight batters in six innings on the mound as St. Cloud (21-15) beat Thunder Bay (14-22) by a score of 3-1.

In the top of the second inning, the Rox claimed a 1-0 lead after Brett Bonar (Nebraska-Omaha) blasted a home run over the right field wall. It was his second of the season.

With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the third inning, St. Cloud claimed the lead for good. Jordan Barth (Augustana) crushed a double to left field and scored Gus Steiger (South Dakota State). Landon Stephens (Miami-Ohio) followed in the next at-bat with a single to left field and scored Barth.

After Bosch's six innings in the start, Kevin Davis (USC Upstate) pitched the seventh inning and Pedro Garcia (Georgia Gwinnett College) earned the two-inning save.

For the full box score from Wednesday's game, click here.

The Rox will look to sweep Thunder Bay on Thursday. First pitch from Port Arthur Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 central time.

St. Cloud will be back at home on Friday against Willmar with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch time. There will be a post-game fireworks show as the Rox continue to celebrate Independence Day.

