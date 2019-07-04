Offense Puts on Firework Show in Blowout Win against Booyah

FOND DU LAC, WI-- Happy Fourth of July from the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. The Dock Spiders (1-1) demolished the Green Bay Booyah (1-1) in an offensive laser show. The offense packed 15 runs on the board.

It all started the same way as usual, by the Dock Spiders trailing early in the first inning. The offense would answer quickly with a three run first inning.

Andrew Bullock (Western Carolina) delivered a two-run double to take the lead. And Zack Prajzner (Notre Dame) followed that up with an RBI single and the Dock Spiders were up 3-1 after the first.

The offense wasn't done though. Tate Kolwyck (Vanderbilt) had a solo home-run in the second inning to get things going. It was Prajzner again with a two run single to make it 6-1 after two.

Third inning was the same thing. Charlie Maxwell (Northwestern) hit a two run home-run to increase the lead. A Kolwyck triple would follow, while Zeb Adreon (Iowa) would drive in the run with a sacrifice fly to make it 9-1 after three.

If you thought that would be the end of the runs parade, then you would be wrong. A six run fourth inning gave the Dock Spiders 15 runs and all they needed to secure the victory.

Sam Novitske (Oregon) drove in a run to start the inning off. Then a Kolwyck grand slam got the crowd into it, as it was his second homer of the game.

Again Adreon would hit a sacrifice fly to get the final run of the inning. Jon Young (Indiana Wesleyan) would seal the deal by throwing seven dominant innings and allowing just one run to the Booyah.

It was a 15-2 rout against the Booyah. The Dock Spiders are back home tomorrow night against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

A 6:35 PM CST first pitch. It is also launch-a-ball after the game, followed by our first ever post-game fireworks.

