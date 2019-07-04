Chinooks Swept

July 4, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release





Traverse City, MI- The Chinooks came into tonight's game looking to avoid the sweep against the Pit Spitters. Lakeshore would send Grant Hartwig to the mound. Through two innings, there would be no runs scored.

In the third, Cole Barr would launch a home run for the first run of the game. The offense would muster a few more hits but would sputter out in the third. The Pit Spitters would answer the Chinooks one run with three runs of their own. Traverse City would hit two home runs in the inning. A two-run homerun by Andrew Morrow and another home run by Jake Wilson would extend the lead to two runs.

In the following inning, the Pit Spitters would tack on another run courtesy of the long ball. Three homeruns, all hit by Traverse City and the lead was 4-1. Nothing would happen in the next two innings as both teams would not muster any runs. Hartwig would be pulled after five innings. He would give up four runs, five hits, and record three strikeouts.

The Chinooks bullpen would work well in the next few innings. Striking out three and walking only three batters. They would hold the Pit Spitters scoreless through regulation.

In the top of the seventh, the Chinooks would tie the game at four. Daryl Myers would drive in the tying runs. Through regulation, the game would remain tied at two. Will Klein, the lock down closer, for Lakeshore would be called to the mound for Lakeshore. Through the tenth no team would score. The Chinooks would be put away in the top of the eleventh.

In the bottom of the eleventh, the Pit Spitters would score the go ahead run and win the game. A sac fly to right would win the game for Traverse City. Will Klein would record his second loss of the season buy record four strikeouts in his outing. He would only give up one hit in his appearance as well. All in all, a very solid outing for Will Klein.

Lakeshore foes onto face the Kenosha Kingfish tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. in Kenosha for game one.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.