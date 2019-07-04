Stingers Swept by Duluth

July 4, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release





Duluth, Minn.- The Stingers lose to Duluth in the series finale 7-0. Willmar was shut out in the second straight game to open up the second half.

Trevor Divinski (Minn. State-Mankato) started on the mound for the Stingers. He pitched 5.1 innings giving up five runs, three earned, in the outing. Divinski gave up eight hits, while walking two, and striking out four batters.

It was a tough day for the Stingers as they committed five errors in the field. Willmar tallied ten hits, but none of them scored a run. Timely hitting was not a factor for the Stingers in the game against Duluth. The best scoring opportunity came in the third when the Stingers loaded the bases with only one out. Branden Boissiere (Arizona) was stellar at the plate. He was 4-5 on the day leading the team in hits.

Joel Cheatwood (Montevallo) pitched the last 2.2 innings for the Stingers. He gave up two earned runs off three hits. Cheatwood walked two Huskies and struck out one. The Stingers lost Game 2 with a score of 7-0. Willmar is headed to St. Cloud tomorrow for the first of a two-game series. First pitch 7:05pm CT.

The 2019 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.