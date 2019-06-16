Rox Walked Off, Drop Third Straight

Grand Junction's search for its first win of the 2019 season only yielded more late inning disappointment on Father's Day as a ninth inning walk-off home run forced the Rox into an 0-3 start at Lindquist Field.

After tacking on three runs in first four innings, the Rockies' offense went cold until the eighth when it received a boost from two players making their season debuts.

Newcomer Brenton Doyle led off the frame with his second single of the contest and would score on a Todd Isaacs RBI-double while Max George followed by mashing a game-tying two-run homer.

However, Rockies' reliever Cayden Hatcher surrendered the solo home run to Rolando Lebron in the bottom of the ninth and absorbed the loss.

Ogden reliever Reza Aleaziz's one-two-three top of the ninth set up the heroics and earned him the win after allowing one earned run with three strikeouts in 1.2 innings pitched.

The fourth and final game of the opening series is slated to feature Grand Junction's Mitchell Kilkenny and Ogden's Alfredo Tavarez as they make their first starts of the season.

