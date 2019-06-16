Rox Drop Sloppy Slugfest 12-11

After being shutout in the season opener, the Rockies' offense exploded for 11 runs and 12 hits but was matched and ultimately defeated by Ogden's second straight 12-run performance at Lindquist Field Saturday night.

The Rockies supported starter Anderson Amarista with five runs over the first three innings including a two-run home run from Grand Junction native Owen Taylor in his professional debut.

After falling behind 8-5 in the fifth inning, the Rockies rallied for four runs and a 9-8 lead behind Todd Isaacs and Eddy Diaz who combined to nab five of Grand Junction's seven stolen bases and accounted for half of the Rockies' 12 hits over the course of nine innings.

However, the Raptors responded with a four-spot of their own in the bottom of the eighth to erase a three-run deficit while reliever Darien Nunez struck out two of the Rockies' four batters in the ninth to secure his first win of the season and tag Eric Hepple with a blown save and the loss.

Helping fuel the offensive outpour was a combined seven errors that led to eight total unearned runs.

Game three of the four-game series will feature a Father's Day matinée as Ogden's Elio Serrano and Grand Junction's Alejandro Mejia are scheduled to make their first starts of the season.

