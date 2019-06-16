Osprey Blast Voyagers to Win Opening Series

GREAT FALLS, MT - After the Missoula Osprey(2-1) offense came to life with three multiple run innings, taking the final game of this weekend series, 9-0 over the Great Falls Voyagers(1-2).

Both lineups threatened through the first four innings but were held scoreless thanks to some clutch pitching. The Osprey were able to break through in the fifth with a big inning. Jose Reyes got it started with a walk then moved to second on a grounder. After Tristen Carranza was hit by a pitch, Axel Andueza singled to right to load the bases. After a pitching change, Liover Peguero snuck a double down the left field line to score the first two runs of the game. Francis Martinez followed by blasting a two-run triple to the right field wall, giving Missoula a 4-0 lead.

With one out in the sixth, Reyes reached on an infield hit then Kevin Watson rocketed the first Osprey home run of the season, over the right field wall, for a six run advantage. In the ninth, Carranza led off with a walk then Andueza doubled to left, moving Carranza to third. Peguero followed with a grounder to short, scoring Carranza. Martinez then picked up his 3rd RBI of the game with a single bringing in Andueza to make it 8-0. After a fly out, both Carson Maxwell and Kevin Lachance walked, and Reyes knocked in the final run of the game on an infield hit.

Chris Williams earned the win for the Osprey, leading a fine bullpen effort. He went 2.1 innings, giving up a hit while striking out two. Brayan Herrera is dealt the loss after going 1.1 innings, allowing three runs on two hits, a walk, and a hit-by-pitch. Overall, the Osprey pitching staff fanned 12 Voyagers on their way to the first shutout of the season.

Tomorrow night, the Osprey continue this six-game season-opening road trip with a three game series in Idaho to take on the Idaho Falls Chukars. On the mound for Idaho Falls will be Zach Haake, and taking the hill for the Osprey is Patrick McGuff. First pitch is at 7:15pm, and the pre-game gets things started at 7pm on ESPN Missoula.

