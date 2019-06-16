Late Rally Propels Raptors to Second Win

OGDEN, UT - A day after shutting down and blowing outthe visiting Grand Junction Rockies, the Ogden Raptors took a different route to victory Saturday night.

Tre Todd led the way with a home run and four RBI, and Josh McLain's one-out single in the bottom of the eighth plated two runs as the Raptors fought back to beat the Rockies, 12-11.

After Ogden blanked the visitors on Friday, Grand Junction opened with a sac fly in the first inning to score their first run of the season.

The hosts answered back in the bottom of the first, with Justin Yurchak launching his third home run of the season, a two-run shot, to give the Raptors the lead.

The Rockies matched Yurchak's bomb with one of their own to take a 3-2 lead in the second, but a two-out throwing error scored Jon Littell to tie the game in the home half.

In the top of the third, Ogden made their first defensive miscue of the season with a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt, which scored a run. Grand Junction made it two in the frame with a sacrifice fly.

Todd tied the game with his blast, a two-run round-tripper, in the bottom of the fourth, and he added an RBI sincle to cap a three-run fifth that briefly put Ogden in front by a score of 8-5.

A four-hit, four-run sixth inning vaulted the visitors back in front, and the Rockies added single tallies in the seventh and eighth for their own three-run advantage.

The Raptors' fortunes finally changed in the bottom of the eight, as Jeremy Arocho reached second on an error to lead off. Todd added his fourth RBI of the night to bring Ogden within two and force a pitching change. Kenneth Betancourt hit a routine ground ball that could have been a double play, but it bounced away from the shortstop and everyone was safe.

After a strikeout, Andy Pages hammered a double off the left-field wall; Rolando Lebron, running for Todd, scored to make it a one-run game and bring up McLain, who punched the ball into left field to plate two and put the Raptors in front for good.

Darien Nuñez earned the win in relief, striking out three of the five batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings.

Ogden goes for the series win in game three on Sunday. It's the first Aloha Sunday of the year, so wear your best Hawaiian gear and celebrate at the 4 PM start. It's also time for Father's Day, so the first 500 dads through the gates of Lindquist Field will receive a special Raptors hat!

