Rox Top Huskies 12-5

July 16, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox react after a win

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox react after a win(St. Cloud Rox)

DULUTH, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (29-17) grabbed the final game of a two-game series against the Duluth Huskies (24-22) with a 12-5 final score, Sunday, July 16th. The Rox sit in first place in the Great Plains West division during the second half.

The starting pitcher for St. Cloud was Wes Burton. Burton had a career-high 5.0 innings pitched, striking out five batters while giving up just two earned runs. Over Burton's last three starts, he has a 2.95 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched, striking out 16 batters in that stretch.

Kyle Jackson filled up the scorebook with three hits, four RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base. Jackson has 28 RBI and 12 stolen bases this season, both are second-best marks on the roster. Davis Cop set career-highs with three hits and three RBI, his second multi-hit game of the season. Haiden Hunt set career-highs by reaching base four times, scoring three times, and driving in two runs.

Tommy Gross worked through 2.0 innings in his 9thappearance this season, striking out a batter. Carson Keithley had 1.0 inning pitched in his 3rdappearance of the season. Jake Burcham closed out the game in the 9thinning, his team-leading 15thappearance of the season.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is Kyle Jackson!

The Rox head on the road for a two-game series versus the Minot Hot Tots, starting on July 18thwith a 6:35 pm first pitch. Th e Rox return home on July 20thfor a 6:35 pm first pitch against the Willmar Stingers! It will be "Christmas in July" Night, presented by Best Western Plus! For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information and everything Rox please visit www.stcloudrox.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.