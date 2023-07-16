Rochester Scores 18 Runs in Game Two of Sweep Versus Eau Claire

The Rochester Honkers (25-23, 7-7) scored ten unanswered runs in the seventh and eighth innings on their way to a comeback 18-11 victory over the Eau Claire Express (25-23, 5-9).

The Honkers came back from two separate four run deficits and one three run deficit as mixed timely two-out hitting with erratic Eau Claire pitching to push themselves to a third consecutive victory and a series sweep vs the Express.

The visitors at Carson Park trailed 4-0 after the first inning after Honkers starter Cole Mahlum (Dakota County Technical College) allowed a three-run home run to Rayth Petersen (Illinois-Chicago). The Honkers responded in the second inning by scoring four and chasing Eau Claire starter Jake Ammann (Dakota County Technical College).

After Mahlum allowed four more runs (three earned) scattered across three innings, Ben North laced a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning to tie the game at eight.

Sam Hanson (Seattle) (1-0) allowed a three-run home run to Cort MacDonald (Stanford) in the seventh inning, his second of the day. The deficit did not phase The Flock as they responded with seven runs in the next inning. The big hits in the inning came from Andrew Guidara (Westmont) and Cody Borragine (San Joaquin Delta) who both delivered two-out hits to push Rochester in the lead.

The visitors would add three more in the ninth inning before Jackson Lux (Pacific) pitched two scoreless innings to button up the victory. Eau Claire utilized five pitchers, three of which appeared in the eight-run seventh. On the afternoon, they walked thirteen batters as their pitching woes continued.

Rochester has a day off before traveling to Willmar for a two game series with the Stingers. Game one of the series is Tue., Jul 18, with scheduled first pitch time at 6:35 p.m.

