Rockers Play Woodchucks for Final Time in Regular Season

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers wrap up a four-game homestand with Sunday's game. First pitch against the Wausau Woodchucks is set for 1:05 p.m.

Green Bay and Wausau have been evenly matched throughout the 11 games that have made up the season series to this point. Wausau currently leads the series 6-5 after last night's result.

In Saturday night's game, the Rockers lost game one of the series with the Woodchucks in extra innings 4-3. This game would be controlled by both sides' starting pitchers. Starting for Green Bay was Maddox Long (Harding) who allowed only four hits and two earned runs while striking out four batters in 5.2 innings of work. The Rockers would get two RBIs from Jojo Jackson (Georgia State) but it wouldn't be enough as Wausau scored the go-ahead run in the tenth inning.

With the loss, Green Bay is now 4-9 through their first 13 games in the league's second half. They remain in last place in the Great Lakes West and the Woodchucks are now one game back of top spot for the division.

On the hill for the Rockers in Sunday's contest will be Grayson Walker (Dickinson). Walker will. Be making his ninth appearance and seventh start of the season. He currently has a 6.34 ERA and 24 strikeouts.

Starting for the Woodchucks will be Nate Nabholz (Towson). The right-handed pitcher appeared six days ago against the Rockers and earned his third win of the season. He was recently named an All-Star for the Great Lakes West.

Jackson continues to swing the bat well for Green Bay. The All-Star selection is currently batting .321 with 26 RBIs after hitting two runners home in Saturday's game.

After Friday night's contest will be July's league-wide off day. Following the time for rest, the Rockers begin a four-game road trip that starts in Kokomo. First pitch against the Jackrabbits is set for 6:05 p.m. central time.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

