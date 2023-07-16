Honkers Defeat Division Rival Eau Claire

Against a team they've had problems against for much of this season, the Rochester Honkers (24-23, 6-7) defeated the Eau Claire Express (25-22, 5-8) soundly by a final score of 6-2. Drew Peters (San Joaquin Delta College), brother of assistant coach Cade Peters, hurled a gem as he went 6 1/3 innings and did not allow an earned run.

Despite Peters's outstanding outing, the Express looked strong early on. The first batter of the game, Nate Witte (UW-Eau Claire) reached on an error by Brendan O'Sullivan (UNLV) and Cort MacDonald (Stanford) promptly tripled him in.

However, the Honkers offense responded in a big way in the bottom of the first. Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa) reached on an error and Dario Gomez (Miami) doubled him in to tie the game. Later on in the inning, Petey Craska (Georgia Tech) stepped up to the plate with two runners on and two outs.

Craska smashed a home run out to left center field and gave the Honkers a 4-1 lead. The Flock picked up a run in the second and a run in the third to take a 6-1 lead and thats howe the game would stay until the seventh inning. Peters came out with two on and one out as Trevor Lee (Wichita State) took over for him.

Lee did allow an inherited runner to score an unearned run, but tossed 2 2/3 of dominant ball as he battled the Eau Claire hitters and earned a save for his efforts. The Honkers will be in action on Sunday in Eau Claire to battle the Express. First pitch is at 2:00 pm.

