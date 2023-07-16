Larks Drop Third Straight, Fried Nicely by Hot Tots

For the first time in a week, the Bismarck Larks returned home to Bismarck Municipal Ballpark for the series finale of a home-and-home series with the Minot Hot Tots. After going 1-6 on the road trip in Rochester, Mankato, Eau Claire, and Minot, the Larks attempted to rebound against the Tots but fell short, 9-5.

The scoring got going in the first for Minot. Nic Pepe (Seminole State) walked to lead off the game, and after advancing to second, stole third base and then came in to score to make it 1-0 after a throwing error down from Larks catcher Robby Harrison (Capital).

In the second, the Larks would strike back, taking their first lead of the night thanks to a two-RBI double from Dante Leach (Tennessee Wesleyan). The score was 2-1 after two innings.

However, in the fourth, the Tots took the lead back and never let go. Damone Hale (New Mexico State) hit a two-run double of his own, and then Karson Evans (Louisiana Tech) grounded out to plate a run to give the Tots a 4-2 lead. Hale would finish the night 3-4 with two doubles and two RBI.

In the fifth, Minot scored thrice more. Zach Kluvers (North Dakota State) hit a sacrifice fly, and Max Lucas (Oral Roberts) added on with an RBI double. It was 7-3 after four innings.

In the seventh, the scoring continued for Minot, as the Tots put up two more, but in the bottom half, Bismarck responded with three, highlighted by a two-run homer from Jackson Beaman (Mizzou), which would end as the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game. Beaman is now up to nine homers on the year and tied for second in the Northwoods League.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Larks put up a run to try and mount a comeback, but Bismarck would fall short, only scoring one run and falling to the Tots. Bismarck is now 6-2 against the Hot Tots and is still one win away from winning the inaugural Dakota Dust-up Rivarly series.

On the mound, Minot starter Gage Yost (Minot State) picked up the win, going five innings of two-run ball. Larks starter Murphy Bostick (Grayson) took the loss in his first start of the summer.

The Metro Area Fastest Pitch of the Game came in the eighth inning, when Larks reliever, Ryan Taylor (Dallas - Richland), hit 90 mph on the bump.

After a much-needed day off on Monday, the Larks will hit the road to Mankato to face the MoonDogs for a two-game series starting on Tuesday. The Larks are 1-7 against the orange and black this summer. Both games start at 6:35 pm CT.

