Rox Spectacular Comeback Attempt Falls Short against MoonDogs
July 25, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
St. Cloud, MN - Trailing by seven early, St. Cloud (37-13) battled back to tie the game, but ultimately fell in a 12-7 loss to Mankato (35-16).
The Rox still hold the best record in the Northwoods League, maintaining their two-and-a-half game advantage over the MoonDogs that they entered the weekend with. For the full Northwoods League standings, click here.
The Rox scored all seven of their runs in the fourth inning, batting around to tie the game up. Bobby Goodloe (TCU) bookended the inning by knocking in the first and seventh runs of the frame. Goodloe finished the day with three hits to lead the Rox.
Out of the bullpen, Joe Battaglia (Southern University) picked up for the slack for the Rox after having to enter in the second inning. In his best outing of the season, Battaglia threw over five innings and at one point retired 11 straight batters to help the Rox get back into the game.
The Rox are back in action on Monday as St. Cloud travels to face La Crosse at Copeland Park. First pitch with the Loggers is scheduled for 6:35 pm. St. Cloud is back at Joe Faber Field on Thursday, July 29 to start a three-game homestand.
Images from this story
|
St. Cloud Rox fans cheer on the team
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2021
- Rox Spectacular Comeback Attempt Falls Short against MoonDogs - St. Cloud Rox
- Pit Spitters Back on Right Side of Sweep - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- No Christmas Miracle for Larks - Bismarck Larks
- Rafters Split Doubleheader in Battle Creek with Bombers - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Booyah Fall in Rollercoaster Game - Green Bay Booyah
- Bombers Split Doubleheader with the Rafters - Battle Creek Bombers
- Stingers Fall Sunday to Split Series - Willmar Stingers
- Kalamazoo Wins 4-2 Behind Fleischli's Strong Seven - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Mallards Win 5-4, Split Series with Woodchucks - Madison Mallards
- Huskies Score Early and Often to Snap Streak - Duluth Huskies
- Booyah Ready to Finish Trip - Green Bay Booyah
- Mallards Host Woodchucks for Day Game Finale - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Cloud Rox Stories
- Rox Spectacular Comeback Attempt Falls Short against MoonDogs
- First-Place Rox Begin Crucial Weekend with Victory over MoonDogs
- Resilient Rox Pull out Sweep of Bucks for Third Straight Win
- Rox Clinch Ninth Consecutive Winning Season After Beating Bucks
- Otto Kemp Earns NWL All-Star Game MVP