Rox Spectacular Comeback Attempt Falls Short against MoonDogs

July 25, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox fans cheer on the team

(St. Cloud Rox)

St. Cloud, MN - Trailing by seven early, St. Cloud (37-13) battled back to tie the game, but ultimately fell in a 12-7 loss to Mankato (35-16).

The Rox still hold the best record in the Northwoods League, maintaining their two-and-a-half game advantage over the MoonDogs that they entered the weekend with. For the full Northwoods League standings, click here.

The Rox scored all seven of their runs in the fourth inning, batting around to tie the game up. Bobby Goodloe (TCU) bookended the inning by knocking in the first and seventh runs of the frame. Goodloe finished the day with three hits to lead the Rox.

Out of the bullpen, Joe Battaglia (Southern University) picked up for the slack for the Rox after having to enter in the second inning. In his best outing of the season, Battaglia threw over five innings and at one point retired 11 straight batters to help the Rox get back into the game.

The Rox are back in action on Monday as St. Cloud travels to face La Crosse at Copeland Park. First pitch with the Loggers is scheduled for 6:35 pm. St. Cloud is back at Joe Faber Field on Thursday, July 29 to start a three-game homestand.

