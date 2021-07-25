Pit Spitters Back on Right Side of Sweep

Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters continue their dominance of Rockford with a 4-0 shutout against the Rivets on Sunday evening.

The Pit Spitters improve to 6-0 against Rockford on the season, getting their second shutout in four games.

Jeremy Neff (4-2, 2.09) attacked hitters aggressively all outing. He went 5 2/3 innings, only allowing five hits. He struck out six and walked zero. The shutout catapulted Neff to the top of the Northwoods League as the new ERA leader.

He got help early from his offense when Crews Taylor doubled home Miguel Useche in the bottom of the second. The bats went cold for a few innings before Taylor struck again with an RBI triple in the seventh, once again scoring Useche. Trey Yunger scored Taylor to make it 3-0.

Tito Flores scored on a wild pitch in the eighth to make it 4-0. The three earned runs against Rockford pitcher Ross Thompson pushed his ERA from 1.69 to 2.22, allowing Neff to leapfrog to first.

The bullpen excelled once again with William Mabrey stranding two in the sixth to keep Neff's line clean before throwing a scoreless seventh. Coby Greiner closed the door in the eighth and ninth to complete the sweep.

Chris Monroe singled twice to give him a team-high 11 multi-hit games in the month of July.

Mario Camilletti walked once to give him 45 walks and a .513 OBP, both first in the Northwoods League.

As a team the Pit Spitters lead the league in walks (312) and triples (20), are second in stolen bases (134) and OBP (.378) and third in runs (325) and RBI's (284). Their stolen bases and OBP rank first in the Great Lakes East, with the runs and RBI's ranking second.

Up Next

Tomorrow starts a big series between top teams in the Great Lakes East. Cam Schuelke (2-0, 0.90) will start against Kenosha at 7:05. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

