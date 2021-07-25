No Christmas Miracle for Larks

The Bucks defeated the Larks, 5-0, in a shutout win on BNC National Bank Family Sunday.

It was the second straight game that the Larks ran into great pitching from Waterloo. Michael Mitchell was excellent on the mound. The righty tossed five shutout innings and struck out eight batters. Mitchell kept Larks hitters off-balance with his slider and prevented any offense from the Larks bats.

Kevin Wiseman continued his impressive season out of the bullpen when he pitched a scoreless ninth. Wiseman touched 93 on the gun multiple times for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. In nine innings of work, Wiseman has still only allowed one earned run.

Jordan Sagedahl shined at third base for the Larks. He made the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game when he robbed Bucks catcher, Johnny Tincher, of a single making a nice backhand stop on a grounder and delivered a throw to first.

The Larks look to put some runs on the board tomorrow against the Bucks for a 6:35 first pitch and a game presented by Scheels.

Mr. Lark, Wyatt Ulrich, will be inducted into the Bismarck Larks Hall of Fame.

