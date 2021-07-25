Booyah Fall in Rollercoaster Game

Green Bay Booyah pitcher Mykel Page

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah fell to the Kenosha Kingfish at Simmons Field on Sunday afternoon, 10-9.

The Booyah got on the board first when Brett Blair (Stanford) picked up his first run batted in for the Booyah following a sacrifice fly that scored Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi).

After the Kingfish plated one in the next half, the score would remain tied until the fourth inning when Elias Flowers (Jacksonville) hit a single to center that scored Johnny Hipsman (Richmond).

After a two-run sixth inning for Kenosha put them on top, Green Bay tied it in the seventh inning when Dayson Croes (Quincy) hit a sacrifice fly that scored Flowers.

In the eighth, after the Kingfish regained the lead, the Booyah scored three following a two-run double by Nathan Blasick (West Virginia) and an RBI double by Flowers to take a 6-4 lead.

In the ninth, the Booyah added insurance when Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky) hit a double that scored Croes and Blair and after Hipsman's RBI single that scored Jake Berg (Jacksonville).

But in the bottom of the ninth, the Kingfish brought nine men to the plate and scored five runs to walk off, 10-9.

Mykel Page (Southern) pitched five-plus innings, allowing five hits, three runs, five walks with eight strikeouts. He takes a no-decision.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Monday, July 26 for a bout against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. It will be Free Hot Dogs Monday, presented by Festival Foods. Free hot dogs for the first 90 minutes after gates open, limit two hot dogs per person, per trip.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

