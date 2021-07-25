Stingers Fall Sunday to Split Series

Duluth, Minn. - The Huskies bounce back Sunday afternoon and beat the Stingers 9-2 to split the series.

Duluth scored one time in each of the first three innings behind five hits. The Stingers responded in the fourth to get on the board on a sacrifice fly to right by catcher Derek Hackman.

The Huskies then added two in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run double by Ambren Voitik. William Hamiter knocked in Josh Fitzgerald on a double in the sixth, and that was all offensively for the Stingers.

Michael Brooks doubled in the sixth to knock in two and add to Duluth's lead. The Huskies added one more in the seventh and one in the eighth.

The Stingers are off Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. They'll be back at home Thursday, July 29, for the first of a four game series against the Huskies. Thursday's first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

