Rox Improve League's Best Record with Sweep over Loggers
July 27, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
La Crosse, WI - St. Cloud (39-13) pulled ahead early en route to its seventh win of the season over La Crosse (20-34), a 9-3 victory on Tuesday evening.
The Rox got the bats going early in the second inning to take the lead. After an error allowed St. Cloud to get on the board, Andrew Pinckney (Alabama) broke the game open with a two-RBI double down the left-field line. Pinckney finished the day with two hits, two RBI's and came around to score once.
Nick Yovetich (San Francisco) had a big day as well, posting three hits and driving in three runs. Yovetich came through with a clutch two-out hit in the ninth inning to extend the Rox lead to six in the final frame.
It was another solid start for Hunter Dollander (Georgia-Gwinnett) who pitched five innings, only allowing two runs in his final frame on the mound. Dollander has only allowed five earned runs in 34 innings pitched this season.
Connor Barison (Washington State) finished out the game on the mound, retiring six of the seven batters he faced. The Rox completed their third sweep of La Crosse this season as Barison sealed the victory.
St. Cloud extended its advantage over Mankato for the best record in the Northwoods League with the win and the MoonDogs' loss to Duluth. The Rox are three-and-a-half games ahead of the Mankato. For the full Northwoods League standings, click here.
After Wednesday's league-wide off day, St. Cloud will return home to the Rock Pile to start a three-game homestand on Thursday, July 29. First pitch of the opener against the Eau Claire Express is scheduled for 7:05 pm from Joe Faber Field.
Images from this story
|
Brice Matthews and Kevin Davis of the St. Cloud Rox
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 27, 2021
- MoonDogs Upended in Series Finale for Split with Huskies in Duluth - Mankato MoonDogs
- Life Is Sweep in Traverse City - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rox Improve League's Best Record with Sweep over Loggers - St. Cloud Rox
- Bucks Bring Brooms, Sweep Larks - Bismarck Larks
- Booyah Bats Kept Silent in Loss - Green Bay Booyah
- Mallards Fall to Dock Spiders in Fond du Lac - Madison Mallards
- Bombers Get Their Second Win in a Row, Sweep the Growlers - Battle Creek Bombers
- Rivets Fall Apart at Kokomo, Drop 4th Straight - Rockford Rivets
- Alazaus Leads the Way for Rochester in Second Complete Game Shutout Performance - Rochester Honkers
- Mallards Go for Series Win in Fond du Lac - Madison Mallards
- Four Booyah Named to 2021 Major League Dreams Showcase - Green Bay Booyah
- Booyah Look to Rebound - Green Bay Booyah
- MoonDogs Outlast Storm to Edge Huskies by One in the Seventh - Mankato MoonDogs
- Honkers Fall a Hit Short in Loss to Eau Claire - Rochester Honkers
- Reid Sets Home Run Record in Win - Wisconsin Woodchucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Cloud Rox Stories
- Rox Improve League's Best Record with Sweep over Loggers
- Rox Power Themselves to Blowout Road Win over Loggers
- Seven Rox Players Selected to Major League Dreams Showcase
- Rox Spectacular Comeback Attempt Falls Short against MoonDogs
- First-Place Rox Begin Crucial Weekend with Victory over MoonDogs