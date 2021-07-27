Rox Improve League's Best Record with Sweep over Loggers

Brice Matthews and Kevin Davis of the St. Cloud Rox

La Crosse, WI - St. Cloud (39-13) pulled ahead early en route to its seventh win of the season over La Crosse (20-34), a 9-3 victory on Tuesday evening.

The Rox got the bats going early in the second inning to take the lead. After an error allowed St. Cloud to get on the board, Andrew Pinckney (Alabama) broke the game open with a two-RBI double down the left-field line. Pinckney finished the day with two hits, two RBI's and came around to score once.

Nick Yovetich (San Francisco) had a big day as well, posting three hits and driving in three runs. Yovetich came through with a clutch two-out hit in the ninth inning to extend the Rox lead to six in the final frame.

It was another solid start for Hunter Dollander (Georgia-Gwinnett) who pitched five innings, only allowing two runs in his final frame on the mound. Dollander has only allowed five earned runs in 34 innings pitched this season.

Connor Barison (Washington State) finished out the game on the mound, retiring six of the seven batters he faced. The Rox completed their third sweep of La Crosse this season as Barison sealed the victory.

St. Cloud extended its advantage over Mankato for the best record in the Northwoods League with the win and the MoonDogs' loss to Duluth. The Rox are three-and-a-half games ahead of the Mankato. For the full Northwoods League standings, click here.

After Wednesday's league-wide off day, St. Cloud will return home to the Rock Pile to start a three-game homestand on Thursday, July 29. First pitch of the opener against the Eau Claire Express is scheduled for 7:05 pm from Joe Faber Field.

