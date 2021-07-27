Life Is Sweep in Traverse City

July 27, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters completed the sweep of the Kenosha Kingfish with an electric 7-6 finish at Turtle Creek Stadium on Tuesday.

The win marks back-to-back sweeps for the Pit Spitters and their first sweep over the Kingfish this season.

Kenosha struck first with a run in the first and added on four more runs by the end of the fourth inning. Slowly and meticulously, Traverse City chipped away.

They loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth but only managed one run. In the fifth they cut the lead to two on an RBI single from Tito Flores and a sac fly from Michael Stygles. The game was tied up in the sixth on clutch two-out hitting. First, Trey Yunger tripled home a run before Mario Camilletti singled home Yunger.

A strong bullpen kept this game close and allowed the win. O'Kelly McWilliams IV, Joe Horozco and Anthony Ramirez combined for 4 2/3 shutout innings, allowing just three hits along the way.

For the second night in a row, the Pit Spitters broke through and took the lead in the eighth. Camden Traficante led off with a triple, scoring on Christian Faust's RBI single. A couple batters later with two outs, Flores singled home Faust, an insurance run that would prove crucial.

John Beuckelaere entered to close in the ninth, but after the leadoff man reached on an error, he walked the next two batters to load the bases. Joe Pace entered to face the top hitter in the Northwoods League Justin Janas (.408 AVG) with nobody out and the bases loaded. Janas did single home a run to put the tying run on third, but Pace became unhittable. He struck out the next three batters to strand the tying run on third and win the game.

Mario Camilletti went 2-4 to increase his league-best OBP to .518.

Tito Flores was 3-5 with 3 RBI's, his fifth game of 3+ hits in July, most on the team.

Up Next

The Pit Spitters have Wednesday off before traveling to Kenosha on Thursday for the final regular season meeting between the two teams. They return to Turtle Creek on Saturday to play Kokomo. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.