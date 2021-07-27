Alazaus Leads the Way for Rochester in Second Complete Game Shutout Performance

Brant Alazaus (Walsh) was in complete control from the first pitch, twirling his second complete-game shutout of the summer to carry Rochester to a 4-0 win.

The lefty retired 11 batters in a row during the middle innings, finishing with a strikeout and just one walk.

Alazaus' final line: 9.0 innings, five hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts. It was the second complete-game shutout for Alazaus on the season, with the other coming June 30 against Waterloo.

Rochester did not need much offense in the ballgame, using three extra-base hits to do the scoring. Benjamin Rosengard (Rice) plated a run in the first with an RBI double and a pair of Honker homers padded the lead.

Alex Pimentel (Long Beach St) hit his first long ball of the summer, a two-run shot in the fourth. Cole Fontenelle rounded out the Rochester scoring with a solo homer in the fifth, his second of the year.

Rochester earns the series split with the win, improving to 25-26 and 10-9 on the second half. The Honkers are off tomorrow and open a two-game set with the Bismarck Larks on Thursday at 6:35 from Mayo Field.

By Nick DeLuca//Broadcasting and Media Relations Intern

