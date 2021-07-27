MoonDogs Upended in Series Finale for Split with Huskies in Duluth
July 27, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release
DULUTH, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (36-17) dropped the second and final game of a series against the Duluth Huskies (21-31) by an 11-2 margin, Tuesday at Wade Stadium.
The Huskies scored four and seven runs consecutively en route to the 11-2 victory over the MoonDogs in Duluth. After the loss which dropped the MoonDogs to a 12-8 record in the second-half standings, Mankato now trails St. Cloud by three games in the Great Plains West division.
Preston CliffordÂ (Washington State) was Mankato's biggest threat with the bat, Tuesday. The Tucson, Ariz., native dawned a 2-for-4 line. In terms of run production,Â Will HanafanÂ (Creighton) drove in the MoonDogs' first run in the fourth frame on a groundout beforeÂ Justin BoydÂ (Oregon State) followed suit in the ninth to score one more.
The hits department saw Mankato get outhit by Duluth, 12-4. The MoonDogs also had the game's only error and led runners left on base, 10-7.
The loss went to MoonDogs' southpawÂ John LundgrenÂ (North Alabama), dropping his record to 2-3 in 2021 after he made his third start of the summer. Lundgren threw two and two-thirds innings allowing six hits and four runs. He walked and struck out one along the way.
The Mankato MoonDogs return home, after grabbing two of their four games on the road at St. Cloud and Duluth, to play host to the Waterloo Bucks (32-21), Thursday and Friday at 6:35 p.m.
