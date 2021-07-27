Mallards Go for Series Win in Fond du Lac

Following a split in a seven-inning doubleheader yesterday in Fond Du Lac, the Madison Mallards (11-8) are back in Fondy today to match up in the series finale against the Dock Spiders (12-7).

In game one yesterday, Alex Iadisernia (Elon) hit his ninth home run of the season, tying him for first on the Northwoods League home run leaderboard. The Mallards went on to win that game 4-2.

In game two, the game slipped away from the Mallards right from the jump, as the Dock Spiders scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to win by a final of 14-5.

The Mallards are now down 2-5 in the season series against Fond Du Lac. Including today these teams will match up five more times this season, with the Dock Spiders already having clinched a playoff spot by winning the first half.

Starting on the mound today for the Mallards will be Joey Kalafut (Edgewood). The two-way player will be making his first start of the season as he has pitched nine total innings in relief with an ERA of 6.00.

Starting for the Dock Spiders will be Connor McKenna (Truman State). McKenna will be making his eighth start on the season as he owns a 4.07 ERA in 42 total innings pitched.

Tonight's game has a scheduled start of 6:35 p.m. and will be the series finale in Fond Du Lac. Tomorrow, the Mallards will have an off day prior to coming back home on Thursday to play against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

