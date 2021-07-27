MoonDogs Outlast Storm to Edge Huskies by One in the Seventh

DULUTH, Minn. -Â Mother Nature left its' mark on the Mankato MoonDogs (36-16) against the Duluth Huskies (20-31), Monday at Wade Stadium.

After an hour-long stoppage put a halt to the contest in the fifth inning, the game was again delayed by inclement weather in the bottom of the seventh. Unable to be resumed, the game was called with the MoonDogs leading 3-2. With the win, Mankato remains two games behind St. Cloud in the Great Plains West divisional standings.

Will HanafanÂ (Creighton) had a big evening for the MoonDogs with the bat. The senior outfield sported a 2-for-3 line with an RBI single in the second inning and a run scored, which put the MoonDogs up 3-1 in the fifth frame.

In the hits department, both sides had seven knocks. Mankato came down with the game's only error which resulted in one unearned run for Duluth.

After Mankato's starting arm,Â Blake ReillyÂ (Grand Canyon) pitched four innings and into the first rain delay,Â Kolby GartnerÂ (St. Thomas) took over after the break to get the win. Reilly was hit off four times for one run, walked four and struck out two before Gartner allowed three hits, one unearned run and walked and struck out one to move to a 3-2 record this summer.

The MoonDogs and Huskies rematch at Wade Stadium Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.Â John LundgrenÂ (North Alabama) is the presumed starter for the MoonDogs withÂ Zach StatzerÂ (San Joaquin Delta College) slated to pitch for the Huskies.

