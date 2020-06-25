Rox Finalize 2020 Roster

St. Cloud, MN - The 2020 St. Cloud Rox roster has been finalized for the upcoming season that begins on Wednesday, July 1st.

The roster features 12 returning players from the 2019 Rox squad that won over 40 games and claimed the second half championship of the Great Plains West Division. Last season's Rox MVP Jordan Barth (Augustana), a Rocori High School graduate, comes back for his second season with the team. He set five single-season franchise records in 2019 that included hits (99), doubles (25), total bases (144), extra-base hits (32) and games played (73).

Also returning to the Rox are two important pitchers from the 2019 season in Trevor Koenig (St. Cloud State) and RJ Martinez (Minot State). Koenig, who was a midseason and postseason Northwoods League All-Star, was named the team's Pitcher of the Year following a dominant season on the mound. The St. Cloud product tied the Rox single-season win record with seven and had a 1.35 ERA, one of the best in the entire Northwoods League. Martinez, who tied with Koenig for a team-high 51 strikeouts, won six starts a season ago and was a midseason and postseason Northwoods League All-Star.

Garett Delano (Mercer) will also be back with the Rox for this season following a tremendous 2019 campaign. The primary clean-up hitter in 2019 hit .320 and set a new franchise single-season record for RBIs after driving in 51 of them.

Jack Kelly (Minnesota), who was named to the Major League Dream's Showcase team a season ago, returns to the Rox for 2020. He'll be alongside four of his Golden Gopher teammates in Sam Ireland, Will Anderson, Trent Schoeberl and his brother, Cody Kelly.

2020 Rox Roster

Luke Albright RHP Kent State

Will Anderson RHP Minnesota

Jordan Barth INF Augustana

Landen Bourassa RHP San Francisco

Kevin Davis RHP USC-Upstate

Garett Delano OF/RHP Mercer

Nick DeSalvo RHP LIU-Brooklyn

Tyler Finke INF Southeastern Louisiana

Josh Gainer RHP LIU-Brooklyn

Tyson Heaton RHP BYU

Sam Ireland OF/RHP Minnesota

Cody Kelly INF Minnesota

Jack Kelly INF Minnesota

Trevor Koenig LHP St. Cloud State

Kodie Kolden INF Washington State

Nick Marinconz INF Cal Poly

RJ Martinez LHP Minot State

Zane Mills RHP Washington State

Collin Montez OF Washington State

Noah Myhre RHP Minot State

Ben Norman OF Iowa

Nate Peterson LHP Oklahoma State

Andrew Pintar INF/RHP BYU

Nate Rombach INF Texas Tech

Luke Roscam INF Nebraska

Trent Schoeberl RHP Minnesota

Gabriel Sequeira LHP Texas-Wesleyan

Justin Simanek RHP Southeastern-Louisiana

Joey Stock RHP Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Logan Thomas INF Eastern Kentucky

Brandon White RHP Washington State

Justin Wick LHP Creighton

For a complete look at the entire 2020 St. Cloud Rox roster, please visit our website.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

