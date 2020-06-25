Rockford Rivets Set 2020 Roster

June 25, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release





LOVES PARK, IL - Fans in Rockford this summer will get to see one of the most talented rosters in recent years, as the Rivets will boast Big 10 and SEC talent, a top-100 MLB Draft prospect and the 2019 ACC Player of the Year when they take the field in the season opener.

Carson Seymour will make his debut with the Rivets after being ranked the No. 95 prospect by MLB Pipeline entering the 2020 Draft. As a redshirt sophomore at Kansas State this spring, Seymour went 2-2 with a 3.92 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 20.2 innings. In his final two starts of the season, Seymour allowed two unearned runs over 12 innings with 16 strikeouts.

As a sophomore at Wake Forest, first baseman Bobby Seymour led the team with a .377 average and 92 RBI while also hitting 20 doubles with nine home runs. His 92 RBI were the most by an NCAA Division I player since Buster Posey recorded 93 in 2008, as Seymour was named 2019 ACC Player of the Year.

University of Kentucky sophomores Drew Grace and Chase Estep will make their Rivets debut alongside returner Kirk Liebert, who transferred to Kentucky this season. Rounding out the SEC talent is returner Jeff Heinrich, who is a senior at University of South Carolina after not signing with the San Francisco Giants last summer.

From the Big 10 Conference, University of Iowa senior Cameron Baumann recorded seven strikeouts in 3.2 innings this spring after striking out 54 in 64.2 innings in 2019. Michigan State senior Jarret Olson was 1-1 with a 2.02 ERA this spring with 28 strikeouts in 26.2 innings, while University of Minnesota freshman Noah DeLuga will get his first taste of collegiate level competition after finishing off his senior year at Lake Zurich High School.

Below is the full roster for the 2020 Rockford Rivets:

Pitchers

Jordan Nelson, Senior, University of Dubuque

John Lundgren, Junior, University of North Alabama

John Hurayt, Senior, Quincy University

Zach Losey, Junior, Ball State University

Brett Taucher, Senior, Quincy University

Carson Seymour, Junior, Kansas State University

Zach Kammin, Senior, Coe College

Josh Lanham, Sophomore, Lenoir-Rhyne University

Jeff DeStefano, Senior, Cansisius College

Jacob Lotz, Senior, Lewis University

Jimmy Burnette, Junior, Saint Leo University

Jarret Olson, Senior, Michigan State University

Nico Rodriguez, Sophomore, Kansas State University

Cameron Baumann, Senior, University of Iowa

Noah DeLuga, Freshman, University of Minnesota

Mitch Rogers, Junior,

Catchers

Kirk Liebert, Junior, University of Kentucky

Ryan Hampe, Junior, University of Illinois

Connor Manthey, Junior, Bradley University

Infielders

Brody Harding, Sophomore, University of Illinois

Bobby Seymour, Senior, Wake Forest University

Daniel Carinci, Sophomore, Kansas State University

Drew Grace, Sophomore, University of Kentucky

Chase Estep, Sophomore, University of Kentucky

Branden Comia, Junior, University of Illinois

Jeff Heinrich, Senior, University of South Carolina

Cam McDonald, Junior, University of Illinois

Outfielders

Matt Higgins, Senior, Bellarmine University

Jake Vander Wal, Senior, Saint Leo University

Dominic Hughes, Sophomore, Kansas State University

Utility

Joe Roscetti, Junior, Quincy University

Justin Conant, Junior, Ball State University

