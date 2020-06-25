Dune Bears and Resorters Announce 2020 Rosters

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Great Lakes Resorters and Northern Michigan Dune Bears have announced their rosters for the 2020 season.

The Great Lakes Resorters, whose name pays homage to a professional baseball team that called Traverse City home between 1910-1915, and the Northern Michigan Dune Bears, whose name finished second in the original Pit Spitters Name the Team contest, will compete in a three-team Northern Division pod with the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

Led by Resorters manager, Steven Cutter, and Dune Bears manager, Alex O'Donnell, both rosters feature a collection of MLB prospects as well as some familiar hometown names.

Hometown Names

Traverse City natives and high school standouts Joey Muzljakovich (RHP) and Cooper Peterson (C) - who both made a run at a state championship with Saint Francis in 2017 - make their return to the cherry capital to play for Great Lakes. During their time at Saint Francis High School, Joey posted a 10-0 record with a 0.58 ERA and 102 strikeouts while Cooper batted .330 with three home runs. Brett Zimmerman, a current member of Wayne State's baseball program, is another local member of the Resorters. The 2018 Frankfort grad was a first-team Collegiate Baseball High School All American during that season he hit .653 with 47 RBIs.

MLB Prospects

Will Simpson (1B - Resorters): Drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 18th-round of the 2019 MLB draft after a standout high school career at Skyline (WA) High School, hitting .390 with a .490 on base percentage while setting a school home run record in 2019 with seven long balls.

Seth Halvorsen (IF/OF/P - Resorters): 2018 Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year, Prep Baseball Report Minnesota Player of the Year, and Minnesota's "Mr. Baseball." Seth is a dual-threat athlete. In his senior campaign, Seth hit .405 with 29 stolen bases while going 7-1 with an 0.94 ERA and 117 strikeouts before being drafted in the 30th-round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Braiden Ward (OF - Dune Bears): A standout at El Capitan High School in California Braiden was ranked as the No. 53 overall prospect from California and No. 12 shortstop by Perfect Game USA after hitting .476 with 29 stolen bases. Additionally, he played for the New York Yankees International Scout Team in the Goodwill Series in Australia, as well as fall ball with the Florida Marlins Scout Team.

Great Lakes Resorters

Pitchers

Davis, Bryce (RHP) - 6-3 - 210 - Junior - University of Toledo

Patty, Jordan (RHP) - 6-1 - 175 - Junior - Central Michigan University

Muzljakovich, Joey (RHP) - 6-1 - 190 - RS Freshman - Wayne State University

Beuckelaere, John (RHP) - 6-2 - 180 - RS Junior - Madonna University (member of the 2019 Pit Spitters)

Maynard, Brody (LHP) - 6-3 - 216 - Daytona State College

Blain, Nate (RHP) - 6-0 - 170 - Freshman - Madonna University

Rogers, James (LHP) - 6-2 - 175 - RS Freshman - Davenport University

Millet, Jeff (RHP) - 5-10 - 195 - Senior - Ramapo College

Zimmerman, Jack (LHP)- 5-9 - 165 - Junior - Kent State University

Jaworski, Case (RHP) - 5-11 - 180 - Freshman - Madonna University

Lepard, Taylor (RHP) - 6-0 - 185 - Junior - Keiser University

Djuraskovic, Cal (LHP) - 6-4 - 225 - RS Senior - Davenport University

Hughes, Gabriel (P/1B) - 6-4 - 220 - Freshman - Gonzaga University

Rutherford, Jacob (RHP) - 6-0 - 194 - Freshman - Gonzaga University

Buraconak, Will (LHP) - 6-9 - 230 - Junior - Indiana State University (member of the 2019 Pit Spitters)

Catchers

Peterson, Cooper - R-R - 6-3 - 175 - Freshman - Hillsdale College

Zimmerman, Brett - L-R - 6-2 - 190 - RS Freshman - Wayne State University

Infielders

Bessard, Chase (3B/OF) - L-R - 6-2 - 185 - Freshman - Lansing Community College

Farquhar, Trent - L-R - 5-8 -170 - Freshman - Michigan State University

Chandler, Dalton - R-R - 5-10 - 180 - Freshman - University of Washington

Simpson, Will - R-R - 6-4 - 210 - Freshman - University of Washington

Marcoux, Noah - R-R - 6-2 - 208 - Junior - Davenport University

Voth, Brant - S-R - 6-2 - 180 - Freshman - Logan John Community College

Halvorsen, Seth (IF/OF/P) - R-R - 6-1 - 195 - RS Freshman - University of Missouri

Neville, Nick - L-R - 6-0 - 195 - Senior - Southern Illinois University

Outfielders

Kuntz, Roman - R-R - 6-2 - 180 - Freshman - Lake Michigan CC

Viltz, Preston - L-L - 6-2 - 200 - Freshman - University of Washington

Collier, Christian (OF/P) - R-R - 6-2 - Freshman - Chattahoochee Valley CC

Marsee, Jacob (OF/P) - L-L - 6-0 - 180 - Freshman - Central Michigan University

Roster link - https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/standalone/roster/5/79

Northern Michigan Dune Bears

Pitchers

Anderson, Connor (RHP) - 6-6 - 230 - Junior - University of Northern Colorado

Jeanette, Adam (RHP) - 6-5 - 210 - Junior - Mercyhurst University

Simpson, Jack (RHP) - 6-8 - 265 - Junior - Long Beach State University

Husson, Aaron (RHP) - 6-2 - 215 - Junior - Central Michigan University

Ramos, Rigo (LHP) - 6-5 - 178 - Freshman - Bowling Green State University

Harris, Joseph (RHP) - 5-11 - 228 - Junior - University of Colorado - Colorado Springs

Koetter, Lane (LHP) - 5-11 - 165 - Junior - Drury University

Bliss, Adam (LHP) - 5-10 - 170 - Freshman Emmanuel University

Keenan, Chris (RHP) - 6-4 - 215 - Junior - New York Institute of Technology

Fraschetti, Franks (RHP) - 5-10 - 215 - Sophomore - Mercyhurst University

Jenkins, Niko (RHP) - 5-11 - 170 - Junior - LaSalle University

Smerkar, Ryan (LHP) - 6-1 - 200 - Junior - Mercyhurst University

Mott, Chris (RHP) - 6-1- 170 - Grad Student - New York Institute of Technology

Rogers, Gavin (RHP) - 6-2 - 220 -Junior - University of West Alabama

Catchers

Metcalf, Nolan (1B/C)- R-R - 6-3 - 245 - Junior - Kansas University

Simard, Martin (1B/C) - R-R - 6-1 - 225 - Freshman - Sacramento State University

Hellstrom, Gunner - R-R - 6-4 - 210 - Junior - University of Nebraska

Infielders

Dicochea, Christian - R-R - 5-9 - 175 - Freshman - University of Washington

Schau, Timo - R-R - 6-0 - 200 - Senior - Southern Wesleyan University

Voth, Brant (3B, 2B, C) - R-R - 6-2 - 185 - Freshman - Indiana University

Ryan, Brendan (OF/IF) - L-L - 6-0 - 185 - Freshman - Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Montgomery Jr., Danny (2B, 3B, C, RHP) - R-R - 5-10 - 165 - Junior -Southwestern University

Outfielders

Fontenot, Larson - R-R - 6-2 - 210 - Junior - Northwestern State University

Hester, Nolan - L-L - 5-10 - 175 - Sophomore - Wofford University

Callaghan, Garrett - L-L - 6-3 - 215 - Junior - Ithaca College

Ward, Braiden - L-L - 5-10 - 160 - Junior - University of Washington

Roster link - https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/standalone/roster/5/80

Ticket for all 57 games this season are currently on sale at www.PitSpitters.com. Fans interested in patio tables or suites should call the front offices at 231.943.0100 to reserve those tickets

The Pit Spitters worked closely with the Grand Traverse County Health Dept, Grand Traverse Sheriff and Blair Township to develop a Readiness Plan which was submitted to the Northwoods League. The plan includes employee protocols, temperature screenings, new sanitation standards and more. It can be viewed on the club's website www.PitSpitters.com.

For more information on all teams, tickets and the complete 2020 schedule visit www.PitSpitters.com.

