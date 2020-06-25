Dune Bears and Resorters Announce 2020 Rosters
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Great Lakes Resorters and Northern Michigan Dune Bears have announced their rosters for the 2020 season.
The Great Lakes Resorters, whose name pays homage to a professional baseball team that called Traverse City home between 1910-1915, and the Northern Michigan Dune Bears, whose name finished second in the original Pit Spitters Name the Team contest, will compete in a three-team Northern Division pod with the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
Led by Resorters manager, Steven Cutter, and Dune Bears manager, Alex O'Donnell, both rosters feature a collection of MLB prospects as well as some familiar hometown names.
Hometown Names
Traverse City natives and high school standouts Joey Muzljakovich (RHP) and Cooper Peterson (C) - who both made a run at a state championship with Saint Francis in 2017 - make their return to the cherry capital to play for Great Lakes. During their time at Saint Francis High School, Joey posted a 10-0 record with a 0.58 ERA and 102 strikeouts while Cooper batted .330 with three home runs. Brett Zimmerman, a current member of Wayne State's baseball program, is another local member of the Resorters. The 2018 Frankfort grad was a first-team Collegiate Baseball High School All American during that season he hit .653 with 47 RBIs.
MLB Prospects
Will Simpson (1B - Resorters): Drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 18th-round of the 2019 MLB draft after a standout high school career at Skyline (WA) High School, hitting .390 with a .490 on base percentage while setting a school home run record in 2019 with seven long balls.
Seth Halvorsen (IF/OF/P - Resorters): 2018 Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year, Prep Baseball Report Minnesota Player of the Year, and Minnesota's "Mr. Baseball." Seth is a dual-threat athlete. In his senior campaign, Seth hit .405 with 29 stolen bases while going 7-1 with an 0.94 ERA and 117 strikeouts before being drafted in the 30th-round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins.
Braiden Ward (OF - Dune Bears): A standout at El Capitan High School in California Braiden was ranked as the No. 53 overall prospect from California and No. 12 shortstop by Perfect Game USA after hitting .476 with 29 stolen bases. Additionally, he played for the New York Yankees International Scout Team in the Goodwill Series in Australia, as well as fall ball with the Florida Marlins Scout Team.
Great Lakes Resorters
Pitchers
Davis, Bryce (RHP) - 6-3 - 210 - Junior - University of Toledo
Patty, Jordan (RHP) - 6-1 - 175 - Junior - Central Michigan University
Muzljakovich, Joey (RHP) - 6-1 - 190 - RS Freshman - Wayne State University
Beuckelaere, John (RHP) - 6-2 - 180 - RS Junior - Madonna University (member of the 2019 Pit Spitters)
Maynard, Brody (LHP) - 6-3 - 216 - Daytona State College
Blain, Nate (RHP) - 6-0 - 170 - Freshman - Madonna University
Rogers, James (LHP) - 6-2 - 175 - RS Freshman - Davenport University
Millet, Jeff (RHP) - 5-10 - 195 - Senior - Ramapo College
Zimmerman, Jack (LHP)- 5-9 - 165 - Junior - Kent State University
Jaworski, Case (RHP) - 5-11 - 180 - Freshman - Madonna University
Lepard, Taylor (RHP) - 6-0 - 185 - Junior - Keiser University
Djuraskovic, Cal (LHP) - 6-4 - 225 - RS Senior - Davenport University
Hughes, Gabriel (P/1B) - 6-4 - 220 - Freshman - Gonzaga University
Rutherford, Jacob (RHP) - 6-0 - 194 - Freshman - Gonzaga University
Buraconak, Will (LHP) - 6-9 - 230 - Junior - Indiana State University (member of the 2019 Pit Spitters)
Catchers
Peterson, Cooper - R-R - 6-3 - 175 - Freshman - Hillsdale College
Zimmerman, Brett - L-R - 6-2 - 190 - RS Freshman - Wayne State University
Infielders
Bessard, Chase (3B/OF) - L-R - 6-2 - 185 - Freshman - Lansing Community College
Farquhar, Trent - L-R - 5-8 -170 - Freshman - Michigan State University
Chandler, Dalton - R-R - 5-10 - 180 - Freshman - University of Washington
Simpson, Will - R-R - 6-4 - 210 - Freshman - University of Washington
Marcoux, Noah - R-R - 6-2 - 208 - Junior - Davenport University
Voth, Brant - S-R - 6-2 - 180 - Freshman - Logan John Community College
Halvorsen, Seth (IF/OF/P) - R-R - 6-1 - 195 - RS Freshman - University of Missouri
Neville, Nick - L-R - 6-0 - 195 - Senior - Southern Illinois University
Outfielders
Kuntz, Roman - R-R - 6-2 - 180 - Freshman - Lake Michigan CC
Viltz, Preston - L-L - 6-2 - 200 - Freshman - University of Washington
Collier, Christian (OF/P) - R-R - 6-2 - Freshman - Chattahoochee Valley CC
Marsee, Jacob (OF/P) - L-L - 6-0 - 180 - Freshman - Central Michigan University
Roster link - https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/standalone/roster/5/79
Northern Michigan Dune Bears
Pitchers
Anderson, Connor (RHP) - 6-6 - 230 - Junior - University of Northern Colorado
Jeanette, Adam (RHP) - 6-5 - 210 - Junior - Mercyhurst University
Simpson, Jack (RHP) - 6-8 - 265 - Junior - Long Beach State University
Husson, Aaron (RHP) - 6-2 - 215 - Junior - Central Michigan University
Ramos, Rigo (LHP) - 6-5 - 178 - Freshman - Bowling Green State University
Harris, Joseph (RHP) - 5-11 - 228 - Junior - University of Colorado - Colorado Springs
Koetter, Lane (LHP) - 5-11 - 165 - Junior - Drury University
Bliss, Adam (LHP) - 5-10 - 170 - Freshman Emmanuel University
Keenan, Chris (RHP) - 6-4 - 215 - Junior - New York Institute of Technology
Fraschetti, Franks (RHP) - 5-10 - 215 - Sophomore - Mercyhurst University
Jenkins, Niko (RHP) - 5-11 - 170 - Junior - LaSalle University
Smerkar, Ryan (LHP) - 6-1 - 200 - Junior - Mercyhurst University
Mott, Chris (RHP) - 6-1- 170 - Grad Student - New York Institute of Technology
Rogers, Gavin (RHP) - 6-2 - 220 -Junior - University of West Alabama
Catchers
Metcalf, Nolan (1B/C)- R-R - 6-3 - 245 - Junior - Kansas University
Simard, Martin (1B/C) - R-R - 6-1 - 225 - Freshman - Sacramento State University
Hellstrom, Gunner - R-R - 6-4 - 210 - Junior - University of Nebraska
Infielders
Dicochea, Christian - R-R - 5-9 - 175 - Freshman - University of Washington
Schau, Timo - R-R - 6-0 - 200 - Senior - Southern Wesleyan University
Voth, Brant (3B, 2B, C) - R-R - 6-2 - 185 - Freshman - Indiana University
Ryan, Brendan (OF/IF) - L-L - 6-0 - 185 - Freshman - Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Montgomery Jr., Danny (2B, 3B, C, RHP) - R-R - 5-10 - 165 - Junior -Southwestern University
Outfielders
Fontenot, Larson - R-R - 6-2 - 210 - Junior - Northwestern State University
Hester, Nolan - L-L - 5-10 - 175 - Sophomore - Wofford University
Callaghan, Garrett - L-L - 6-3 - 215 - Junior - Ithaca College
Ward, Braiden - L-L - 5-10 - 160 - Junior - University of Washington
Roster link - https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/standalone/roster/5/80
