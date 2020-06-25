Clark's Car Wash with Eide

June 25, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





Get In. Get Clean. Give Back.

Join us for our FIRST ever car wash at the ballpark! Together with our friends at Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler, we've made it our mission to scrub, wash, rinse and dry as many cars as we can on Friday, July 3rd from 10-3 pm at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

It's going to be the ultimate car wash party! Weave your way through the parking lot as Clark, Merifeather, and the Larks, Bull Moose and Flickertails players CLEAN YOUR CAR. Did we mention Scratch and the Bismarck Bobcats will be joining us too?!

This is a car wash experience you don't want to miss!

Does It Cost?

Donate. Donate. Donate.

The car wash is free, but free will donations are encouraged.

All donations will benefit Bismarck Public Schools

Plus when you donate, Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler will DOUBLE MATCH your donation!

For example, if you donate $20 - Eide will donate $40.

How does it work?

It's a totally new way to wash your car!

All cars will enter the ballpark parking lot from Hannifan Street. You can access Hannifan directly off of Front Street.

When you enter the parking lot, our team of professional car washers will direct you through Bismarck-Mandan's most FUN car wash in town.

All cars will exit the parking lot near the front entrance of the ballpark on Sweet Avenue.

