The Northwoods League and the Kenosha Kingfish Announce Plans for 2020 Season

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League and the Kenosha Kingfish are happy to announce that the Kingfish will be taking the field this summer in front of fans at Simmons Field.

The Kingfish will bring Northwoods League baseball back to the Kenosha community starting on July 15th by creating a two-team, Kenosha based series with the Kingfish playing against a second, to-be-announced Kenosha-based Northwoods League opponent. With approval from the Northwoods League, the two teams will play 26 games from July 15th through August 22nd. Schedule to be finalized later this week.

"Challenging times call for creative solutions and we're proud to be able to work with the Northwoods League and Kenosha Public Health to create a safe path for baseball to return to the community this summer," said Kingfish COO Conor Caloia. "The Kingfish are part of the fabric of summer in Kenosha and even though this won't be a typical summer, we're proud that we can bring affordable family fun and great baseball back to Simmons Field."

There will be a brief "Name the Team" contest for the new Kenosha team on Kingfishbaseball.com where fans can submit name ideas for the new team. Anyone who submits the winning name will win a prize courtesy of the team.

"The Northwoods League is excited to see this new development in Kenosha and we commend their staff for working to make this happen," said Northwoods League, Great Lakes Division President, Matt Bomberg. "We look forward to welcoming Kingfish fans back to Simmons Field for a safe, fun and unique season starting in July."

New protocols and procedures will be in place to ensure the safety of all who enter Historic Simmons Field's gates, including dramatically reduced capacity. The Kingfish will release their complete COVID-19 Readiness Plan on Kingfishbaseball.com in the coming days, or fans can call the Kingfish front office with specific questions at 262.653.0900.

