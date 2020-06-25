Chinooks Cancel 2020 Season Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Grafton, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks regret to inform our loyal fans that we will not play a 2020 season due to COVID-19. The safety of our staff, players, host families, and fans are our number one concern.

"This was an extremely difficult decision, but as we discussed it, we realized we wouldn't be able to deliver the same opportunity and experience for our players, staff, and fans that you've come to expect." said Jim Kacmarcik, President of Kapco, Inc and Owner, Lakeshore Chinooks.

All season ticket holders and sponsors will be contacted by a member of our front office in the coming days to discuss options related to ticket purchases and partnerships. All vouchers and certificates designated for the 2020 season will be accepted for any 2021 home game.

Thank you for your continued support of Lakeshore Chinooks baseball. Please follow our website and social media platforms to stay informed about upcoming events and updates for our 2021 season. We look forward to coming back in 2021, stronger than ever.

Video message from Jim Kacmarcik: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDpE4iMuOPg

