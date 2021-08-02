Rox Fall in Eau Claire, Maintain Best Record in the League
August 2, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
Eau Claire, WI - In walk-off fashion, St. Cloud (43-14) fell in the series opener with Eau Claire 23-33) on Monday night, but stayed five-and-a-half games up on the rest of the Northwoods League.
With Mankato losing on Monday, the Rox maintained their lead over the MoonDogs. St. Cloud still just needs eight wins out of its last eleven to lock up the best season by win percentage in Northwoods League history. For the full Northwoods League standings, click here.
It was a big night for the Rox bats, including newcomer Easton Waterman (Point Loma Nazarene). Waterman had three hits in his debut with St. Cloud including a solo home run in the seventh inning.
Jordan Barth (Augustana) had a big game for the second straight day. Barth hit his third home run of the season and brought in three total runs on the day. With eleven games remaining in the regular season, Barth is just nine hits away from breaking St. Cloud's career hits record.
Just in front of Barth in the lineup, Bobby Goodloe (TCU) may have had his best game of the season. Goodloe had three hits on the day and drove in four runs to key the Rox' offense to ten runs on the day.
The Rox are off on Tuesday, but seven St. Cloud players will be traveling to La Crosse to participate in the Major League Dreams Showcase. St. Cloud is back in action on Wednesday night to complete the two-game series with Eau Claire. First pitch from Carson Park is scheduled for 6:35 pm.
