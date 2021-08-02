Rafters Tame Growlers in First Matchup at Witter Field Since 2018

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (29-32) won their third matchup against the Kalamazoo Growlers (23-38) this season, by a score of 4-2 on a Monday evening at Witter Field.

Four runs were scored in the first inning. Kalamazoo got their only two runs and two of six total hits, in their first two-at bats, with a single and then a home run to go up 2-0.

The Rafters responded with three hits in the bottom half of the first. Kyle Teel (Virginia) brought home Couper Cornblum (Wichita State) with a groundout, and Ben Swords (Webster) delivered an RBI single to center field to knot up the score.

The second through sixth innings saw no runs and a combined 11 runners on base.

Rafters' starter Will Haberstock (North Alabama) went two through four, striking out six batters. Cole Eigenhuis (Sacramento City CC) struck out two Growlers in a 13 pitch fifth. Hunter Waldis (Seton Hall) started his outing in the sixth with a 1-2-3 inning.

Wisconsin Rapids led off the seventh with runners on the corners. EJ Exposito (Long Island) increased his team lead in runs batted in to 34, with a go-ahead RBI single. In the eighth, Couper Cornblum doubled, stole third, and scored on a fielder's choice.

Hunter Waldis had his longest outing of the season, finishing the game and earning the win. The right-hander struck out seven, a season-high, and only allowed three baserunners through four scoreless innings.

"It is a different mindset when you go longer," said Waldis "The most important thing always is throwing strikes and getting outs."

Tomorrow is the Major League Dream Showcase, where the Rafters will be represented by Zack Bennett (Central Florida), Brayden Bonner (Dixie State), Caden Favors (Wichita State), and Nathan Hemmerling (Lakeland) in La Crosse, WI.

The Rafters faceoff against the Growlers for the fourth and final time in 2021, Wednesday, August 4th. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m, with coverage on WFHR AM 1320 and the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

