Rafters Tame Growlers in First Matchup at Witter Field Since 2018
August 2, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (29-32) won their third matchup against the Kalamazoo Growlers (23-38) this season, by a score of 4-2 on a Monday evening at Witter Field.
Four runs were scored in the first inning. Kalamazoo got their only two runs and two of six total hits, in their first two-at bats, with a single and then a home run to go up 2-0.
The Rafters responded with three hits in the bottom half of the first. Kyle Teel (Virginia) brought home Couper Cornblum (Wichita State) with a groundout, and Ben Swords (Webster) delivered an RBI single to center field to knot up the score.
The second through sixth innings saw no runs and a combined 11 runners on base.
Rafters' starter Will Haberstock (North Alabama) went two through four, striking out six batters. Cole Eigenhuis (Sacramento City CC) struck out two Growlers in a 13 pitch fifth. Hunter Waldis (Seton Hall) started his outing in the sixth with a 1-2-3 inning.
Wisconsin Rapids led off the seventh with runners on the corners. EJ Exposito (Long Island) increased his team lead in runs batted in to 34, with a go-ahead RBI single. In the eighth, Couper Cornblum doubled, stole third, and scored on a fielder's choice.
Hunter Waldis had his longest outing of the season, finishing the game and earning the win. The right-hander struck out seven, a season-high, and only allowed three baserunners through four scoreless innings.
"It is a different mindset when you go longer," said Waldis "The most important thing always is throwing strikes and getting outs."
Tomorrow is the Major League Dream Showcase, where the Rafters will be represented by Zack Bennett (Central Florida), Brayden Bonner (Dixie State), Caden Favors (Wichita State), and Nathan Hemmerling (Lakeland) in La Crosse, WI.
The Rafters faceoff against the Growlers for the fourth and final time in 2021, Wednesday, August 4th. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m, with coverage on WFHR AM 1320 and the Northwoods League Baseball Network.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 2, 2021
- Rox Fall in Eau Claire, Maintain Best Record in the League - St. Cloud Rox
- Rochester Wins Walkfest in Series Opener with Duluth - Rochester Honkers
- Rafters Tame Growlers in First Matchup at Witter Field Since 2018 - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- MoonDogs Open New Series with Loss to Mud Puppies at ISG Field - Mankato MoonDogs
- Phenomenal Pitching Performance Goes to Waste in Loss - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Fall in Ninth Inning - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Vitas Outduels Schuelke for Rivets' First Victory over Pit Spitters Since 2019 - Rockford Rivets
- Mallards Host Lakeshore to Open Series - Madison Mallards
- Booyah Start New Series - Green Bay Booyah
- Mallards Participate to Host National Night out with Madison Police Department - Madison Mallards
- Division Deficit at Two Games with 12 Left to Play - Traverse City Pit Spitters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Stories
- Rafters Tame Growlers in First Matchup at Witter Field Since 2018
- Rafters Victorious in Sunday Matinee against Dock Spiders, Win Season Series
- Rafters Battle into Extra Innings, Fall Short against Dock Spiders
- Rafters Shutout Mallards, in Pitching Showcase
- Rafters Drop Shootout to Mallards at Duck Pond